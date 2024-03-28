Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

L Catterton Starts India Unit With Ex-Unilever Veteran Mehta

Sanjiv Mehta.
L Catterton has partnered with Sanjiv Mehta, a former Unilever Plc. executive, to launch the investment unit focusing on consumer sector (Getty Images)
By

L Catterton, backed by French luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, is launching a new vehicle to invest in Indian consumer-sector companies as it increases the focus on the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm has partnered with Sanjiv Mehta, a former Unilever Plc. executive, to launch the investment unit focusing on consumer sector, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. Mehta had worked at the London-based consumer goods giant for almost three decades and led its businesses in South Asia for years.

The investment firm’s plan aligns with other global firms, from Canadian pensions to sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, which are deploying billions of dollars in the country, lured by the combination of strong economic growth and political stability. Blackstone Inc., the world’s largest alternative asset manager, also expects India and Japan to be its most active markets in Asia next year based on capital allocation.

Mehta will be the executive chairman of India for the vehicle and will also be involved with the firm’s other global funds, according to the statement. With as much as $34 billion of assets under management globally, L Catterton has invested about $600 million to back firms in India, its key market in Asia, along with Japan and China, according to the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With India now having the world’s largest population and generating high GDP growth, there has never been a better time to deepen our commitment to the market,” L Catterton’s global co-chief executive officer J. Michael Chu, said in the statement.

By Alex Gabriel Simon

Learn more:

Tod’s Group to Go Private in Deal with L Catterton

Ties run deep between the Della Valle family that controls Tod’s and L Catterton backer LVMH. The delisting could allow Tod’s to invest heavily in promoting its brands while cleaning up distribution away from the scrutiny of public markets.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Marine Serre: From Radical to Pragmatist

Serre, who grew sales by 20 percent in 2023, has been named Pitti Uomo’s next guest designer. She’s using the opportunity to show her men’s collection for the first time.

Who Gets to Buy a Birkin Bag?

Hermès’ elusive sales strategy is at the centre of a new legal challenge for the French luxury giant. BoF breaks down the practices under scrutiny and what the suit could mean for the fashion industry at large.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections