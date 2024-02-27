LVMH in Exclusive Talks With Lagardere for Paris Match Magazine

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
With $27 million in sales in 2023, led by its strong performance in the US, Invisible Collection’s co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays shares how the luxury interiors platform is catering to this consumer cohort through its bespoke service and activations with cultural value.
Sales at Renzo Rosso’s Breganza-based fashion group have continued to climb in a rocky market for designer apparel, validating the design-led approach that was on display at the Diesel and Marni shows this week in Milan.
Model Arizona Muse joins BoF founder Imran Amed to discuss her journey to the fashion runway, the biodynamic roots of fashion and why she sees self-care as a form of environmental activism.
The scope of the celebrity singer’s new Dior deal remains unknown, but industry sources say the former brand ambassador will star in a campaign lensed by Steven Klein.