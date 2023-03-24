default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

LVMH Prize Finalists Announced

The finalists of the 2023 LVMH Prize
The finalists of the 2023 LVMH Prize. (LVMH)
By

On Friday, the luxury goods group named the nine shortlisted brands that will compete for this year’s LVMH and Karl Lagerfeld Prizes.

Finalists include: Aaron Ash; Julie Pelipas’ Bettter; Burc Akyol; Diotima by Rachel Scott; Raul Lopez’s Luar; Magliano by Luca Magliano; Paolina Russo; Veronica Leoni’s Quira; and Setchu by Satoshi Kuwata.

This year’s winners will be selected on June 7 by a jury of some of LVMH’s top designers and executives. The LVMH Prize recipient will be awarded €300,000, while the Karl Lagerfeld prize winner will receive €150,000; both will also receive year-long mentorship from LVMH executives.

Britain’s S.S. Daley Wins the LVMH Prize

ERL and Winnie New York were runners-up. Steven Stokey-Daley will be awarded €300,000 and a year of mentorship from executives of luxury’s biggest conglomerate.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder’s documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

