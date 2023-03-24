LVMH Prize Finalists Announced

On Friday, the luxury goods group named the nine shortlisted brands that will compete for this year’s LVMH and Karl Lagerfeld Prizes.

Finalists include: Aaron Ash; Julie Pelipas’ Bettter; Burc Akyol; Diotima by Rachel Scott; Raul Lopez’s Luar; Magliano by Luca Magliano; Paolina Russo; Veronica Leoni’s Quira; and Setchu by Satoshi Kuwata.

This year’s winners will be selected on June 7 by a jury of some of LVMH’s top designers and executives. The LVMH Prize recipient will be awarded €300,000, while the Karl Lagerfeld prize winner will receive €150,000; both will also receive year-long mentorship from LVMH executives.

