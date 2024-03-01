New Design Fair ‘Matter and Shape’ Opens At Paris Fashion Week

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
After a year of industry-beating growth, CEO Remo Ruffini is leaning into promoting core lines like the Grenoble mountain sports range and bread-and-butter puffer jackets.
With $27 million in sales in 2023, led by its strong performance in the US, Invisible Collection’s co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays shares how the luxury interiors platform is catering to this consumer cohort through its bespoke service and activations with cultural value.
Sales at Renzo Rosso’s Breganza-based fashion group have continued to climb in a rocky market for designer apparel, validating the design-led approach that was on display at the Diesel and Marni shows this week in Milan.
Model Arizona Muse joins BoF founder Imran Amed to discuss her journey to the fashion runway, the biodynamic roots of fashion and why she sees self-care as a form of environmental activism.