Swiss Watch Exports Slump on Lower Shipments to China, Hong Kong

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Dries Van Noten is stepping down as creative director of his namesake fashion house following the brand’s June menswear show, the designer announced in a letter to fashion editors Tuesday.
Top luxury groups are buying real estate to secure landmark store locations with serious implications for second-tier players who are already struggling to stay on key luxury streets, writes Luca Solca.
How did Miu Miu grow by 58 percent last year? CEO Benedetta Petruzzo breaks down the plan that’s powered eye-popping acceleration in a slowing luxury market.
Luxury brands aren’t cutting back exactly, but the days of spending ever more of the budget on custom dresses and celebrity ambassador contracts may be coming to an end.