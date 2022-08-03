Tod’s Family to Launch $344 Million Bid to Privatise Company

The Business of Fashion
As more fashion brands adapt their strategies to the fast-moving market, Tod's will use multiple collections throughout the year to engage better with customers.
After missing the sneaker boom, the Italian maker of luxury comfort shoes is aiming to reverse falling sales and re-energise its brand. The company’s new drops-driven model will be put to the test this month with the launch of a collaboration with star designer Alber Elbaz.
Organic revenue at the French group’s crucial fashion and leather goods unit rose 9 percent, missing analyst expectations.
As China recovery remains rocky and US shoppers continue to tighten their purse strings, top luxury stocks have seen their value slump.
Kamali, a former design director at Saint Laurent, had previously been tapped to lead a parallel studio at Chloé as the brand prepared for Gabriela Hearst’s exit.
With his first Louis Vuitton men’s show behind him, BoF 500 cover star Pharrell Williams shares his long-term vision for the future of Louis Vuitton, and luxury itself, with BoF’s Imran Amed.