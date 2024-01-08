Versace Announces Revamped Leadership Team

The Business of Fashion
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Diane von Furstenberg looks back on her barrier-breaking career with longtime friend Deepak Chopra at BoF VOICES 2023.
After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.
Even as high-end demand slows, outerwear continues to be one of fashion’s most dynamic categories. Executives from Fusalp, Yves Salomon, C.P. Company, Mackage and Selfridges reveal their strategies.
Global interest in African-made goods has grown in recent years but designers on the continent continue to face production challenges.