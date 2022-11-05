A Shaded View on Fashion Film Festival Names Jury

Serving as the jury’s president will be model, author and music producer Caroline de Maigret, while designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac will be president of honor. Other jury members include influencer Hanan Besovic, who runs the Instagram account @ideservecouture, Comme des Garçons visual image director Andrew Taylor Parr, director Matthieu Orléan, author Laura Albert and designer and musician Pam Hogg, as well as others.

The event will run from Nov. 10 to 13, and is set to feature 43 films in competition, including “Calendar Girl,” a documentary about Ruth Finley, who operated the New York Fashion Week calendar. An additional 60 films will be screened throughout the festival’s run.

