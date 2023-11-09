G/O Media Shuts Jezebel’s Editorial Operations

The Business of Fashion
The established New York-based event photography, videography and social media agency explores its next phase of growth, informed by a rapidly shifting market and new opportunities from across its client roster.
The executive helped steer the careers of some of fashion’s most recognisable faces and pushed for a more inclusive modelling industry.
Elle UK launched its first reader membership programme on Thursday, part of a broader initiative at Hearst UK to monetise its brands.
The editor of Vogue.com will become British Vogue’s head of editorial content, Condé Nast announced, as editor-in-chief Edward Enninful prepares to step back from the title.