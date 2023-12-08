default-output-block.skip-main
Marie Claire Appoints Andrea Stanley as Executive Editor

Marie Claire.
Stanley will work closely with Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike and digital director Jenny Hollander. (Marie Claire)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

In the role, Stanley will work closely with Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike and digital director Jenny Hollander to develop the publication’s editorial direction and digital and event strategy.

Stanley, who will begin the role effective immediately, was previously the features director at Cosmopolitan and senior editor at Seventeen.

The US edition of Marie Claire, which was previously owned by Hearst through a join venture with French firm Marie Claire Album, was purchased by British media company Future in May 2021. It ceased regular print operations later that year and, now, only publishes twice a year.


