Marie Claire Appoints Andrea Stanley as Executive Editor

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Condé Nast Britain's chief business officer will join Google UK as managing director of technology.
The stylist and fashion editor reveals to BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed why she resigned from Vogue and how she is channelling her influence and energy to support that next generation of fashion talent.
Bryan Goldberg’s rollup firm has struggled to turn its portfolio of well-known, if faded properties into a viable business amid sweeping changes in the online media economy. Now, BDG is going after wealthier readers, starting with a revival of Nylon’s print edition.
Karlie Kloss, the model turned investor and entrepreneur, is acquiring the British fashion and culture publication i-D Magazine.