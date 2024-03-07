Wallpaper Names Bill Prince Editor-in-Chief

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
The ByteDance-owned app has big ambitions to be an e-commerce player in league with Amazon with influence in fashion on par with Instagram. Now it’s facing new threats — both from outside and within.
The production will take place on June 23rd on Place Vendôme and feature fashion content overseen by Carine Roitfeld, Ibrahim Kamara and fashion historian Alexandre Samson.
Condé Nast said it is searching for a successor to take over after Zhang, whose appointment never became less divisive.
These new shows are highlighting that fashion is intrinsically shaped by its social, historical and political context and are offering brands a new channel to introduce their businesses to consumers.