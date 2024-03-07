default-output-block.skip-main
Wallpaper Names Bill Prince Editor-in-Chief

Wallpaper
Prince joins the London-based title from British GQ where served as deputy editor since 1997. (Nicole Maria Winkler)
By

Wallpaper magazine announced Wednesday that Bill Prince would be taking the helm as editor-in-chief.

Prince began his journalism career at music and pop culture publication NME and has previously served as British GQ’s deputy editor. Prince will retain his editorship at The Blend, a print lifestyle title owned by Future Plc.

He succeeds Sarah Douglas, who left the fashion, architecture and design publication after 16 years in the business.

In addition to Prince’s appointment, Wallpaper announced a string of a few key hires: Jason Hughes has been appointed as fashion and creative director; Rosa Bertoli as global design director; Ellie Stathaki in the new role of architecture and design director and Charlotte Gunn, who was named director of digital content.

About the author
Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

