Adidas Is Dropping a New Batch of Controversial Yeezy Shoes on Digital Channels

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
While GU, with slightly lower prices than Uniqlo and clothes aimed at younger clientele, has a solid presence in Japan, it’s less known in other major markets. Building its presence abroad is part of Fast Retailing founder Tadashi Yanai’s push to “become a true global player,” by first doubling annual profit to ¥5 trillion within a few years.
The deal will inject new capital into the New York-based preppy streetwear brand, allowing it to expand its women’s assortment and move into a bigger flagship in Manhattan.
The best stores don’t just serve as billboards or customer touchpoints —they’re a stable and lucrative revenue stream. As younger consumers have embraced in-store shopping despite their digital native instincts, the value of stores is undeniable. Running an effective store requires choosing the right location, understanding its sales potential and making sure it serves its local clientele.
At least not in the traditional sense. A soon-to-launch Berlin flagship will sell stuff, but it’s brand partnerships that are expected to make the company’s latest retail experiment work.