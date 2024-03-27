Asos and Boohoo Forced to Clarify Green Claims

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The companies agreed to cap credit-card swipe fees in one of the most significant antitrust settlements ever, following a legal fight that spanned almost two decades.
In an era of austerity on Wall Street, apparel businesses are more likely to be valued on their profits rather than sales, which usually means lower payouts for founders and investors. That is, if they can find a buyer in the first place.
The fast fashion giant occupies a shrinking middle ground between Shein and Zara. New CEO Daniel Ervér can lay out the path forward when the company reports quarterly results this week.
The performance coach and Allbirds’ co-founder discuss the transformative power of togetherness in fostering a culture of excellence.