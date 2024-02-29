Birkenstock Posts Strong Earnings With Sandal Demand Growing

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In a partnership with resale service provider Reflaunt, the global logistics giant now offers a fulfilment, shipping and platforming solution for brand clients interested in entering the secondhand space.
The Golden State Warriors guard is rushing to capitalise on his athletic triumphs by bringing his brand off the court and on to the streets through his partnership with athletic-wear maker Under Armour Inc.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “The Art and Science of Retail Store Success.”
While GU, with slightly lower prices than Uniqlo and clothes aimed at younger clientele, has a solid presence in Japan, it’s less known in other major markets. Building its presence abroad is part of Fast Retailing founder Tadashi Yanai’s push to “become a true global player,” by first doubling annual profit to ¥5 trillion within a few years.