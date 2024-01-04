default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Buy Now, Pay Later Plans Fuel Record Online Holiday Shopping

Consumers are expected to start holiday shopping earlier, but also shop less this year.
Plans that let US consumers pay over time helped generate a record $222.1 billion in online holiday sales Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. (Getty Images)
By

Plans that let US consumers pay over time helped generate a record $222.1 billion in online holiday sales Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, according to the latest Adobe Analytics report, up 4.9 percent from the same period in 2022.

Use of buy now, pay later financing plans hit an all-time high of $16.6 billion for e-commerce purchases in the last two months of 2024, Adobe said, 14 percent more than for last year’s holiday spending.

Discounts also drove end-of-year shopping, with Adobe reporting price cuts on electronics that were deeper than a year earlier. Toys and apparel also had significant discounts.

“In an uncertain demand environment, retailers leaned on discounting and flexible payment methods to entice shoppers this holiday season,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, in a statement.

A notable shift occurred in 2023, as holiday-season purchases from smartphones reached 51 percent, surpassing desktop and laptop sales for the first time, the report found.

The holiday shopping season continued trends that had been playing throughout the year. E-commerce prices have fallen for over a year now, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index, which tracks online prices across 18 product categories. And flexible payment plans accounted for a total of $75 billion in online spending in 2023, 14 percent more than in 2022.

By Diana Li

Learn more:

US Banking Regulator Warns on Risks of ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’

A top US banking regulator on Wednesday warned banks to manage the risks to consumers posed by increasingly popular “buy now, pay later” financing for retail spending, saying the service creates pitfalls for retail shoppers.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

PVH Corp: The Power of Trust in Transforming Supply Chains

From zeroing in on traceability to sharpening inventory management, PVH’s chief supply chain officer, David Savman, unpacks in this interview for The State of Fashion 2024 what it takes for retailers, brands and their suppliers to thrive together.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024