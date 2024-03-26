default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Canada Goose Cuts 17% of Roles as Consumer Pullback Persists

Model wears a Canada Goose black coat with the logo on the sleeve.
The luxury parka retailer’s job cuts follow two quarters of single-digit sales growth after increases of more than 20 percent the previous two periods. (Canada Goose)
By

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is cutting 17 percent of its global corporate workforce as it attempts to support long-term growth amid a slowdown in sales.

The luxury parka retailer’s job cuts follow two quarters of single-digit sales growth after increases of more than 20 percent the previous two periods. Its shares have tumbled 75 percent in the last 12 months and fell as much as 3.7 percent Tuesday in Toronto trading.

“We are focused on achieving efficiency and margin expansion, while investing in key initiatives,” Chief Eexecutive officer Dani Reiss said in the company’s statement. In a LinkedIn post, he said the reset is intended “to put us in the best position to scale.”

The retailer did not specify how many positions will be eliminated. As of April 2023 the company had 4,760 employees, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Spending within the broader luxury sector remains curtailed by China’s slow recovery and an ongoing pullback in consumer spending in the US. While the Asia-Pacific was the company’s only region to post third-quarter revenue growth, “China has not been immune to the soft macro that we’ve seen globally,” chief financial officer Jonathan Sinclair said during the February call.

Beth Clymer, president of finance, strategy, and administration, will take on operations responsibilities. Former chief operating officer John Moran left the company last week for home-furnishings retailer Arhaus.

By Lara Sanli

Learn more:

Canada Goose Rides on China Luxury Recovery to Forecast Strong Quarter

Canada Goose Holdings forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as the luxury goods maker bets on a sharp rebound in crucial market China to help ride out a slowdown in the US.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

What a Fashion Company Is Worth Today

In an era of austerity on Wall Street, apparel businesses are more likely to be valued on their profits rather than sales, which usually means lower payouts for founders and investors. That is, if they can find a buyer in the first place.

What’s the Plan at H&M?

The fast fashion giant occupies a shrinking middle ground between Shein and Zara. New CEO Daniel Ervér can lay out the path forward when the company reports quarterly results this week.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections