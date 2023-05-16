default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Century 21 Reopens Flagship Store in Manhattan

Century 21 reopens its Manhatten flagship store.
Century 21 reopens its Manhatten flagship store. (Getty Images)
By

Legendary off-price store Century 21 reopened its flagship location in Manhattan’s Financial District after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department store reopened with support from the entertainment operations company Legends, though the Gindi family, who first opened the department store 60 years ago, will continue to lead the brand in the US and its international expansion.

With the relaunch, the store also rebranded its logo; instead of “Century 21 Department Stores,” it is now “Century 21 NYC.”

The location on Cortlandt Street will house four floors of retail and luxury goods featuring brands like Fendi, LoveShackFancy, Hugo Boss and more. The newly renovated store also features three murals meant to pay homage to the city’s culture by New York-based artist Timothy Goodman.

Learn more:

Century 21 Will Reopen Next Spring in Same Lower Manhattan Location

DEK of article you are adding as Further Reading

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

How to Launch Handbags

Increasingly expensive luxury handbags have made room for the contemporary market to grow. Brands that go into the category with a tight assortment and a strong aesthetic are best positioned for success.

Adidas Will Sell Its Yeezy Inventory

At its annual meeting Thursday, the company confirmed plans to sell its remaining stock of Yeezy sneakers rather than destroy the merchandise. Adidas also told investors that an investigation into Ye’s workplace misconduct did not substantiate claims of harassment.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum