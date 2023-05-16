Century 21 Reopens Flagship Store in Manhattan

Legendary off-price store Century 21 reopened its flagship location in Manhattan’s Financial District after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department store reopened with support from the entertainment operations company Legends, though the Gindi family, who first opened the department store 60 years ago, will continue to lead the brand in the US and its international expansion.

With the relaunch, the store also rebranded its logo; instead of “Century 21 Department Stores,” it is now “Century 21 NYC.”

The location on Cortlandt Street will house four floors of retail and luxury goods featuring brands like Fendi, LoveShackFancy, Hugo Boss and more. The newly renovated store also features three murals meant to pay homage to the city’s culture by New York-based artist Timothy Goodman.

Learn more:

Century 21 Will Reopen Next Spring in Same Lower Manhattan Location

DEK of article you are adding as Further Reading