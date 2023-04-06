Crocs Extends Partnership With Salehe Bembury

On Wednesday, footwear company Crocs announced a two-year-long partnership with designer Salehe Bembury. The 37-year-old footwear designer will join the brand as creative director of the Crocs X Pollex Pod collection, where they will work on developing the brand’s signature Pollex Clog in different silhouettes and colors.

Bembury and Crocs first collaborated in 2021, later partnering again to release seven different colours for the Pollex Pod collection in 2022.

Bembury has extensive experience in footwear, having worked with Yeezy, Cole Haan, Versace, Chinese sports equipment brand Anta Sports and New Balance.

The new collection will be announced later this spring.

