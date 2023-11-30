default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Dr Martens Issues Fourth Profit Warning of Year Amid Weak US sales

Dr. Martens x Schott NYC 2019 | Source: Dr. Martens website
The Northamptonshire-based footwear brand said sales fell 5 percent to £396 million ($499 million). (Dr. Martens)
By

Dr Martens has issued its fourth profit warning this year as a tough consumer environment in the US continues to affect sales of its sturdy boots.

The Northamptonshire-based footwear brand said sales fell 5 percent to £396 million ($499 million) in the six months to 30 September and pre-tax profits dived 55 percent to £26 million ($32 million). While this was better than City analysts had expected, the company said the outlook for the following six months had worsened because of a slower than hoped for recovery in its US business.

Shares in the retailer plunged 20 percent after the announcement, making Dr Martens the biggest faller on the FTSE 250 on Thursday. Priced at 92p ($1.16), the shares are now 75 percent lower than the 370p float price in January 2021.

Sales for the full year are now expected to fall by about 8 percent and underlying profits to drop back below the £223.7 million ($282 million) minimum expected by the City – continuing the slide seen since the company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Kenny Wilson, the Dr Martens chief executive, said the group had fixed problems with its US warehouse, changed most of the management team there and was rebooting its marketing effort but added that it was proving “more challenging than expected” to return that part of the business to growth.

While the macroeconomic environment in the US is quite strong, Wilson said shoppers were holding back. “Virtually all of the big footwear and apparel brands have had difficult numbers,” he said.

In January, Dr Martens said costs had soared after a string of “operational mistakes” at its Los Angeles distribution centre, which opened in 2022. The company was forced to open temporary US warehouses in late 2022 after it bought too much stock and was affected by supply chain bottlenecks.

Wilson said Dr Martens had achieved better profits than expected in the first half of its current financial year as it had taken action to reduce costs in its supply chain that had helped offset inflation.

The brand put its footwear prices up in July, by about £10 ($12.5) to £169 ($213) for a classic boot, but Wilson said there would not be another price rise until at least the end of 2024 because inflation had now dropped well below the 6 percent.

Dr Martens continued to trade well in Europe and Asia, with sales up 8 percent in the UK in the half-year, helped by a return of tourists to London as well as a 4 percent contribution from price rises. The brand has opened a second store on London’s Oxford Street, with shoppers from the US and continental Europe returning to the capital after the coronavirus pandemic.

By Sarah Butler

Learn more:

Dr. Martens Shares Rise on Report of Stake Building by Activist Investor

Activist fund manager Sparta Capital accumulated stock worth tens of millions of pounds in the London-listed bootmaker which sent the share price up.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

The Strategy Behind Shay Mitchell’s Travel Brand Béis

The luggage and lifestyle brand is expanding its product and marketing strategies while launching collaborations and pop-up stores as its founder, Shay Mitchell, eyes expansion and profitability after five years in business. BoF learns more.

Richemont Won’t Inject Cash Into Farfetch

Richemont, owner of jeweller Cartier, said on Wednesday it would not inject any cash into online luxury retailer Farfetch, following a report that the latter was exploring going private.

The Rise of the Fast Fashion Converts

A small but growing online fashion community is practising a more critical form of consumption, marrying the quiet luxury trend with a desire for value and environmentally responsible products.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023 Live
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023 Live