EU Probes AliExpress Over Possibly Illegal Online Products

The fashion resale company finally became profitable last year, but it was at the cost of losing consignors who complain that reselling is no longer as lucrative as it once was on the platform.
The Swedish luxury menswear brand is embracing the post-pandemic growth in the formal wear category, while optimising the consumer reach of their core line. BoF sits down with CEO David Thörewik to learn how Eton Shirts are innovating their strategy to drive global expansion.
On expects sales to grow at least 30 percent this year to 2.25 billion Swiss francs ($2.56 billion) or more.
Danielle Frankel has garnered cult status in recent years with unconventional pieces that can be worn to the altar — and beyond.