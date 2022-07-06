default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Gap Will Enter Indian Market Through New Deal

Gap to enter Indian market.
Gap to enter Indian market. (Shutterstock)
By

Parent company Gap Inc. has partnered with Reliance — the country’s largest retailer, with $26 billion a year in annual sales — to open Gap stores and also distribute the label online as well as in other multi-brand retailers.

The long-term deal is just the latest in a series of strategic moves made by Gap Inc. to leverage the Gap brand beyond traditional growth channels. Most recently, it launched a licensed eyewear collection, and began selling Gap Home products at Walmart.

Learn more:

Is It Time for Gap Inc. to Go Private?

Market share is shrinking, discounts are deepening and the group’s once-powerful grip on the consumer has disintegrated. As a public company, its options are limited.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series