Gap Will Enter Indian Market Through New Deal

Parent company Gap Inc. has partnered with Reliance — the country’s largest retailer, with $26 billion a year in annual sales — to open Gap stores and also distribute the label online as well as in other multi-brand retailers.

The long-term deal is just the latest in a series of strategic moves made by Gap Inc. to leverage the Gap brand beyond traditional growth channels. Most recently, it launched a licensed eyewear collection, and began selling Gap Home products at Walmart.

