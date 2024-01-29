German KaDeWe Files for Insolvency to Escape Signa Rents

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The owner of Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson is headed for an initial public offering this week. It’s hoping its public debut will go better than the last big fashion listing.
A newly formed group of institutional investors with a massive stake in Farfetch is requesting immediate pay back on the company’s debts amid fear that a deal with Coupang will further erode the e-tailer’s value.
The move is more about marketing than finances. But it provides a good excuse to check in how the luxury resale player is adapting in a brutal marketplace for fashion start-ups and resale platforms alike.
Lower consumer prices and pending interest rate cuts won’t completely solve fashion’s economic woes, but a rosier outlook this year gives brands a chance to drive profitable growth as consumer spending rebounds.