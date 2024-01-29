default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

German KaDeWe Files for Insolvency to Escape Signa Rents

KaDeWe department store shop front in Germany.
The collapse of Rene Benko’s real estate empire is spreading to his luxury retail assets, with department store operator KaDeWe Group filing for insolvency in Berlin. (Shutterstock)
By

The collapse of Rene Benko’s real estate empire is spreading to his luxury retail assets, with department store operator KaDeWe Group filing for insolvency in Berlin.

KaDeWe, which runs the eponymous department store in Berlin as well as high-end outlets in Munich and Hamburg, was “forced” to apply for a self-administered insolvency to uncouple from the high rents it has to pay, the company said in a statement on Monday.

KaDeWe pays rents to a unit of Benko’s Signa organisation, which handles its stakes in the operating company and its underlying property separately.

While the stores are operationally healthy, the rental burdens are harming profitability, chief executive officer Michael Peterseim said. “Numerous discussions with the landlord have not changed this, nor, unfortunately, have the insolvencies at Signa.”

The group posted sales of almost €728 million ($786 million) in the 2022-2023 financial year, the highest in its history and almost 24 percent higher than in the pre-Covid period, it said. Rents have risen by almost 37 percent compared to the 2018-2019 financial year, the company said.

“This means that the business is clearly profitable ‘before rent’— but clearly not ‘after rent’,” it said.

KaDeWe Group is majority owned by Thailand’s Central Group, which bought a 50.1% stake in the three department stores from Signa in 2015.

Central Group was unable to reach an agreement on store rents due to the “intransigent position of KaDeWe’s landlord,” the Thai conglomerate said in a statement.

The group, which also partnered up with Signa to acquire Swiss retailer Globus in 2020 and UK Selfridges department stores in 2021, said KaDeWe’s insolvency would not affect the rest of its portfolio, according to a separate statement. “Central Group remains committed to providing full support to KaDeWe and its other European luxury stores,” it said.

By Laura Malsch

Learn more:

What’s a Store For?

The pandemic is pushing retailers to think harder about the purpose of physical stores in today’s world.

In This Article
Topics
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Is Vestiaire Collective Crowdfunding?

The move is more about marketing than finances. But it provides a good excuse to check in how the luxury resale player is adapting in a brutal marketplace for fashion start-ups and resale platforms alike.

How Brands Are Preparing for Life After Inflation

Lower consumer prices and pending interest rate cuts won’t completely solve fashion’s economic woes, but a rosier outlook this year gives brands a chance to drive profitable growth as consumer spending rebounds.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds