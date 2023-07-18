default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Harrods to Open First Private China Club Catering to Ultra-Rich

Two men dressed in green Harrods uniforms stand at the entrance of a Harrods opening held in Chengdu in 2019.
Harrods is opening a private members club in China, expanding on its existing presence. (Visual China Group via Getty Images)
By

Iconic London department store Harrods will open a new private members club in Shanghai, the first of its kind outside the UK, in a bid to tap resilient demand from ultra-wealthy Chinese amid a slowing recovery in consumption.

The new club, called The Residence, will open at the end of this year on the second floor of Cha House, a central Shanghai heritage building where a Harrods tea room and bar, which are open to public, are already located. British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s first restaurant in the Chinese financial and retail capital will be housed inside the club, where annual fees will start at 150,000 yuan ($21,000).

Residence members will also be able to collect rare bottles of alcohol through Harrods’ partnership with premier Scottish whisky company Edrington Group, and have access to the store’s global concierge services. The club will accept 250 members to start.

Chinese customers contributed 16 percent of Harrods’ sales last year, Michael Ward, Harrods’ managing director told Bloomberg in an interview. Chinese luxury shoppers who mostly spent overseas before Covid have begun turning inward in the pandemic’s wake, as the range of domestic offerings grows and prices rise around the world — hindering their enthusiasm for leaving home.

“We always knew that shopping would go back to China,” Ward said. “We want to have a base to be able to maintain that relationship as we have really great customers in China.”

Chinese consumers are among the world’s most influential, accounting for about a fifth of the $325.4 billion global luxury market, according to PwC estimates. As they increasingly shop in the mainland, top global brands are expanding their domestic footprints.

Luxury behemoth LVMH is shifting resources out of Hong Kong to focus on mainland China, while Hermès has been opening new stores or revamping existing storefronts. Online luxury retailer Mytheresa set up its first Asian office in Shanghai last summer to provide on-the-ground personal shopping services to court locals who couldn’t visit overseas luxury hubs as Covid shut Chinese borders.

Still, offerings like The Residence are counting on big spenders to continue those ways despite increasing economic uncertainty in China, as a post-Covid rebound loses momentum and youth unemployment surges. China’s economy grew slower than expected in the second quarter, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday, with worrying signs of a slowdown in consumer spending and ongoing pain in the property market prompting calls for more support from Beijing.

“Harrods services the top 1 percent of the world’s wealth,” Ward said. “If I was in the mid market at the moment, I wouldn’t be doing this. But we know that the wealth in China will grow. And we will just continue to focus on those relationships with the very top of the top.”

Learn more:

Why Luxury’s Recovery in China is Uneven

The wealthy may be in a mood to splurge but middle-class consumers remain cautious.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Vintage Gap Is Hot and Current Gap Is Not

Driven partly by nostalgia and partly by the trend for 1990s and Y2K styles, people are snatching up products from Gap's heyday. But those same shoppers aren’t necessarily buying what Gap has in stores now.

How Inflation Changed Fashion

US consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in two years in June, potentially bringing to a close a period that changed how many fashion brands value their goods.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings