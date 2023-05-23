default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Inditex CEO Optimistic About 2023

Zara owner Inditex has halted trading in Russia, closing its 502 shops and stopping online sales.
Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras is optimistic about 2023. (Shutterstock)
By

Zara owner Inditex has started the year at “full throttle”, its chief executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras told Expansion newspaper in an interview released on Tuesday, adding that he is optimistic about the year.

“The fiscal 2023 started with a good performance, the company is going at full throttle, all the markets are working adequately and we see with optimism the evolution of the year,” Garcia Maceiras was quoted in the newspaper interview.

Inditex, the world’s largest fashion retailer, is due to release financial results for the February-April period on June 7.

Under the helm of Garcia Maceiras, who took over as CEO in late 2021 as Marta Ortega, the daughter of Inditex’s founder Amancio, became chairwoman, the company’s business recovered and surpassed pre-pandemic levels faster than its main competitors.

By Inti Landauro and Corina Pons, Editor Louise Heavens

Learn more:

Zara Owner Inditex’s Americas Profits Surge as China Slips

Asia was an outlier for Zara owner Inditex last year, the only region where profits fell as China faced Covid-19 lockdowns, while profit ballooned in the Americas, the fashion retailer’s annual report showed on Thursday.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.
view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum