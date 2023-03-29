J.Crew Lays Off 3% of Workforce

The American retailer confirmed Tuesday that it has eliminated less than 3 percent of its corporate headcount as part of reorganisation efforts.

“We have conducted a comprehensive review of our organization and made decisions to support efficiency and long-term growth,” a J.Crew Group spokesperson said in an email statement. “Part of this initiative has been making organizational changes and streamlining functions which has impacted a limited number of roles.”

J.Crew joins a number of brands and retailers to have cut jobs this year, including Neiman Marcus, Ssense, The RealReal and Everlane.

