Retail

J.Crew Lays Off 3% of Workforce

J.Crew's fall 2021 campaign. Courtesy.
J.Crew's fall 2021 campaign. Courtesy.
By

The American retailer confirmed Tuesday that it has eliminated less than 3 percent of its corporate headcount as part of reorganisation efforts.

“We have conducted a comprehensive review of our organization and made decisions to support efficiency and long-term growth,” a J.Crew Group spokesperson said in an email statement. “Part of this initiative has been making organizational changes and streamlining functions which has impacted a limited number of roles.”

J.Crew joins a number of brands and retailers to have cut jobs this year, including Neiman Marcus, Ssense, The RealReal and Everlane.

Learn more:

Tech Firms Keep Laying Off Workers. Is Fashion Next?

While job losses aren’t happening at the same pace as in Silicon Valley, retailers facing slowing demand and rising operating costs are starting to make cuts.

In This Article
Topics

