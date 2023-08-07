Kim Kardashian’s Private Equity Firm Taps Angela Ahrendts for Advisor Role

SKKY Partners, a private equity firm founded by Kim Kardashian, announced it has tapped Angela Ahrendts as a senior operating advisor.

Ahrendts previously served as senior vice president at Apple, where she helped integrate the company’s physical and digital businesses. Prior to that, Ahrendts was Burberry’s chief executive, restructuring and modernising what had been a stale brand. She was a pioneer of e-commerce, and invested in Burberry’s digital capabilities as well as in-store technology.

Before Burberry, Ahrendts served as the executive vice president at Liz Claiborne Inc. She currently sits on multiple boards, including Ralph Lauren and Airbnb.

”Angela’s keen understanding of the convergence of consumer brands, media, and technology is well-aligned with SKKY’s strategy and makes her a natural fit for our firm,” SKKY Partners co-founder Jay Sammons said in a statement.

Sammons, a former Carlyle Group exec, formed SKKY Partners alongside Kardashian in 2022. The fund will focus on minority investments in high-growth consumer brands and media companies.

