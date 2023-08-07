default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Kim Kardashian’s Private Equity Firm Taps Angela Ahrendts for Advisor Role

Angela Ahrendts
Kim Kardashian's private equity firm taps Angela Ahrendts for advisor role. (Getty Images)
By

SKKY Partners, a private equity firm founded by Kim Kardashian, announced it has tapped Angela Ahrendts as a senior operating advisor.

Ahrendts previously served as senior vice president at Apple, where she helped integrate the company’s physical and digital businesses. Prior to that, Ahrendts was Burberry’s chief executive, restructuring and modernising what had been a stale brand. She was a pioneer of e-commerce, and invested in Burberry’s digital capabilities as well as in-store technology.

Before Burberry, Ahrendts served as the executive vice president at Liz Claiborne Inc. She currently sits on multiple boards, including Ralph Lauren and Airbnb.

”Angela’s keen understanding of the convergence of consumer brands, media, and technology is well-aligned with SKKY’s strategy and makes her a natural fit for our firm,” SKKY Partners co-founder Jay Sammons said in a statement.

Sammons, a former Carlyle Group exec, formed SKKY Partners alongside Kardashian in 2022. The fund will focus on minority investments in high-growth consumer brands and media companies.

Learn more:

What Fashion Can Learn from Angela Ahrendts’ Apple Exit

The longtime fashion executive may have optimised Apple’s retail strategy for the wrong things.


In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

The Hunt for Aspirational Shoppers Continues

This week, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors owner Capri report financial results, and likely clues to how well-off, but not that well-off, consumers are spending their money. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.

Unpacking Adidas’ Surprise Yeezy Coup

After severing ties with Ye, Adidas was left to deal with $1.3 billion worth of unsold merchandise, which it considered destroying but decided to sell instead, beginning with a first drop in May. That turned out to be the right decision.

Seizing Fashion’s World Cup Opportunity

As FIFA’s Women’s World Cup tournament continues, the chance for brands to get in front of its growing audience is exponential. That, and what else to watch for in The Week Ahead.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings