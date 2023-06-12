default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Kim Kardashian’s Skims to Open First UK Pop-Up

swim kim kardashian models beach
Skims, co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, launched swimwear last year, building upon their early success in shapewear and loungewear. (Skims)
By

From Monday, Skims will be the latest to take over Selfridges’ “Corner Shop” location in central London, the store’s ground floor space that has previously hosted viral retail pop-ups by brands like Jacquemus and Casablanca.

The California-based brand is betting on making a similar splash. With the help of long-term collaborator and interior designer Willo Perron, the brand will transform the space to create an LA-poolside vibe, complete with diving boards and palm trees, to promote its swimwear collection which launched last year.

The month-long pop-up marks the first time European consumers will be able to get their hands on the brand’s swimwear in person, according to a release from the brand.

“The pop-up experience will set the tone for the future of Skims in London, as the cultural and fashion destination is a key market for our global expansion,” said co-founder and chief executive Jens Grede, in a statement shared by Skims.

The brand was valued at $3.2 billion following a Series B funding round in January last year.

Learn more:

Skims Plots Its Next Moves: ‘We Don’t Have the Luxury of Failing’

Skims recently raised funding at a $3.2 billion valuation. Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, in an exclusive interview with BoF, explain how the ‘solution wear’ empire plans to prove it’s more than a pandemic fad. First up: swimwear.

