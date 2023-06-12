Kim Kardashian’s Skims to Open First UK Pop-Up

From Monday, Skims will be the latest to take over Selfridges’ “Corner Shop” location in central London, the store’s ground floor space that has previously hosted viral retail pop-ups by brands like Jacquemus and Casablanca.

The California-based brand is betting on making a similar splash. With the help of long-term collaborator and interior designer Willo Perron, the brand will transform the space to create an LA-poolside vibe, complete with diving boards and palm trees, to promote its swimwear collection which launched last year.

The month-long pop-up marks the first time European consumers will be able to get their hands on the brand’s swimwear in person, according to a release from the brand.

“The pop-up experience will set the tone for the future of Skims in London, as the cultural and fashion destination is a key market for our global expansion,” said co-founder and chief executive Jens Grede, in a statement shared by Skims.

The brand was valued at $3.2 billion following a Series B funding round in January last year.

