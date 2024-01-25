default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Levi Strauss to Cut Jobs After Projecting Bleak 2024 on Fragile Wholesale Business

Jeans hang on a rack in a Levi's store.
Shares of the company fell more than 5 percent in extended trading. (Shutterstock)
By

Levi Strauss & Co forecast annual sales and profit below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, and said it would cut 10 percent to 15 percent of global corporate jobs as the denim maker seeks to rein in costs amid weakness in its wholesale business.

Shares of the company fell more than 5 percent in extended trading.

Levi blamed its plan to exit its Denizen brand and cut back on off-price sales this year for the weak forecasts while also missing fourth-quarter revenue estimates.

The fallout of an inventory glut last year and a pressured low-income consumer are weighing on the company’s wholesale channel and neutralising the gains in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business from strong demand from higher-income consumers.

“The value-conscious consumer is under pressure ... even though we have decent momentum as we enter 2024, our outlook is cautious,” Chief financial and growth officer Harmit Singh said in an interview.

Levi’s total wholesale business, which accounted for about 62 percent of its net revenues in 2022, saw sales dip 3 percent on a constant-currency basis in the quarter ended Nov. 26.

The phase-out of Denizen brand, which is cheaper than the Levi’s brand and sells at a lower margin, will assist the company’s premiumisation plans, expand its assortment of higher-priced denim and add other categories such as athletic wear, Singh said.

The layoffs are set to occur in the first half of 2024, and, coupled with more DTC-focused initiatives, would generate net cost savings of $100 million in 2024.

The company will take a $110 million to $120 million charge related to the job cuts in the current quarter.

Levi currently has about 20,000 workers globally, with roughly 5,000 corporate employees.

The company projected fiscal 2024 net revenue growth of 1 percent to 3 percent, compared with analysts’ estimate for a 4.7 percent increase to $6.49 billion, according to LSEG data.

Levi’s expects adjusted per-share profit of $1.15 to $1.25, lower than estimates of $1.33.

By Deborah Sophia; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila


Learn more:

Why Levi’s Is Looking Beyond Denim

As sales stagnate, new leadership will test whether the 170-year-old brand can become known for more than jeans.

