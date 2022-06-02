default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Lululemon Raises Full-Year Revenue Forecast on Strong Athleisure Demand

Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares tumbled after the company warned that financial results will come at the low end of previous guidance, saying the Omicron coronavirus variant was constraining its operations.
Lululemon raised its full-year revenue forecast. (Shutterstock)
Lululemon Athletica raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, benefiting from strong demand for its high-priced yoga pants and running shorts from affluent US customers.

The company now expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.61 billion and $7.71 billion, up from its prior forecast of $7.49 billion to $7.62 billion.

How Lululemon Built Athleisure’s Leading Brand – Download the Case Study

As much of the fashion industry scrambled to survive the Covid-19 crisis, the activewear label’s share price rose to an all-time high. How did Lululemon come to dominate the age of athleisure, prosper through the early days of the pandemic and solidify its position as one of the world’s most powerful apparel brands?

