Lululemon Raises Full-Year Revenue Forecast on Strong Athleisure Demand

Lululemon Athletica raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, benefiting from strong demand for its high-priced yoga pants and running shorts from affluent US customers.

The company now expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.61 billion and $7.71 billion, up from its prior forecast of $7.49 billion to $7.62 billion.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

