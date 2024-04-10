Skip to main content
Retail

Macy’s Appoints Two New Directors Ending Proxy Contest With Arkhouse

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital have made a $5.8 billion offer to take the department store chain Macy's private.
The appointments of Richard Clark and Richard Markee as independent directors also resulted in Arkhouse withdrawing its board nominees, the company said. (Shutterstock)
By

Macy’s said on Wednesday it has appointed two independent directors to its board, ending a proxy contest with activist investor Arkhouse Management.

In March, Arkhouse and Brigade Capital Management raised their offer to acquire Macy’s stock they don’t already own for $24 per share after the company rejected an earlier bid made in December.

The department store chain said it continues to engage with Arkhouse and Brigade Capital Management regarding their revised proposal to buy out Macy’s.

The appointments of Richard Clark and Richard Markee as independent directors also resulted in Arkhouse withdrawing its board nominees, the company said.

In February, Arkhouse nominated nine director candidates just weeks after the retailer rejected the go-private bid.

Clark and Markee will join the board’s finance committee, which in addition to its existing responsibilities, will oversee the evaluation of the proposal from Arkhouse and Brigade.

Arkhouse in March also said Macy’s was in talks with the investment firm for opening its books for due diligence on the prospects of a higher offer.

Shares of Macy’s were down 2.5 percent in premarket trading.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Shailesh Kuber

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

