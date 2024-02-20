Macy’s Faces Proxy Fight as Arkhouse Pushes for Board Seats

The Business of Fashion
The American big-box retailer announced its upcoming partnership with Diane von Furstenberg amid a sales slump in apparel and other discretionary categories.
The company is still well positioned to be the market leader in global luxury e-commerce, but new owner Coupang has its work cut out for it, writes Imran Amed.
Once considered the crown jewel of Britain’s retail sector, Oxford Street suffered a collapse in visitors during the pandemic and struggled to recover. New businesses are hoping to change that.
Founder José Neves and eight other c-suite executives are departing the luxury marketplace, which faces an uncertain future under its new owner.