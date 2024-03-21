Next Expects £1 Billion Profit From Higher-Spending Shoppers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
While the Nordstrom family is pushing for private ownership, Macy’s faces an unsolicited hostile bid. Both scenarios could dramatically change the retail landscape in the United States.
Spending data shows millions of consumers are shopping on the Chinese app after seeing its ubiquitous marketing. Worryingly for competitors, customers appear to like what they’re seeing.
When the American sportswear retailer announced the return of its controversial founder as CEO Wednesday, investors were perplexed. BoF unpacks why Plank may be back — and the challenges that lie ahead in his bid to transform its fortunes.
The category’s biggest brands by market capitalisation report results this week, and will need to show they have a plan to fend off fast-growing competition.