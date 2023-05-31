Nike Appoints Jared Carver as Converse CEO

The veteran executive, formerly vice president of the Nike-owned brand’s North America business, will succeed Scott Uzzell as president and chief executive as of 1 June, in the latest move of a wider leadership shuffle at Nike.

Last week, Sarah Mensah was announced as the new Jordan brand president, succeeding Craig Williams who transitioned into a new role as president of geographies and marketplace at Nike.

Uzzell will remain at Nike, assuming Mensah’s former role as vice president of the brand’s North America business, reporting to Williams.

