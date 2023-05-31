default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Nike Appoints Jared Carver as Converse CEO

Converse, sneakers
Carver's appointment is part of a wider leadership shuffle at Nike. (Nike)
By

The veteran executive, formerly vice president of the Nike-owned brand’s North America business, will succeed Scott Uzzell as president and chief executive as of 1 June, in the latest move of a wider leadership shuffle at Nike.

Last week, Sarah Mensah was announced as the new Jordan brand president, succeeding Craig Williams who transitioned into a new role as president of geographies and marketplace at Nike.

Uzzell will remain at Nike, assuming Mensah’s former role as vice president of the brand’s North America business, reporting to Williams.

Learn more:

What a Winning Strategy Looks Like in Today’s Sneaker Market

The latest financial results from Nike and On reveal how the two brands are outpacing rivals with a focus on performance-driven products and discipline in their direct channels.

