default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Nike Beats Profit Estimates as Higher Pricing Pays Off

Nike Inc. shares are on track to suffer a record streak of losses.
Nike misses quarterly sales estimates as demand tapers. (Shutterstock)
By

Nike topped Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday as higher prices of its sneakers and apparel helped offset a hit from waning demand and persistent cost pressures.

The company’s shares were up about 2 percent in extended trading.

Nike’s inventories also fell 10 percent, indicating the company has been successful in reducing excess product stocks ahead of the holiday season, quelling some investor concerns that it would be forced to offer steep discounts.

The company’s strong brand would help it maintain its premium pricing even in a more promotional environment, analysts have said, adding that as competition in sportswear heats up, its leading position and innovative products would also help Nike outpace other brands.

That comes against the backdrop of US consumers having sharply cut back on discretionary spending, which has prompted wholesalers to place fewer orders, denting business in North America, Nike’s largest market, where revenue slid 2 percent in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, in China, Nike’s most profitable market, revenue rose 5 percent driven by strength in apparel, but that was short of the 15.4 percent jump expected by analysts, as consumers in the country pulled back spending amid high youth unemployment and growing worries about the economy.

Nike posted total revenue of $12.94 billion in the quarter, missing analysts’ estimates of $12.98 billion, according to LSEG data.

By Deborah Sophia; Editors: Shounak Dasgupta

Learn more:

Nike’s Complex Relationship With Wholesale, Explained

The sportswear giant is quietly returning to third-party stores six years after it first announced a pivot toward direct channels. But this isn’t a reversal of priorities as much as it is an evolution of Nike’s distribution strategy, analysts say.


In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

How Shein Wound Up in the Luxury Fashion Business

The company’s recent introduction of a marketplace model has led to a flood of listings for new, high-end goods by third-party sellers. Some brands aren’t happy, but there may not be much they can do.

US Sues Amazon for Breaking Antitrust Law and Harming Consumers

The US Federal Trade Commission filed a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, charging the online retailer with harming consumers through higher prices in the latest US government legal action aimed at breaking Big Tech’s dominance of the internet.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index