Retail

Nike Shows Sales Strength; Profit Falls Just Short of Estimates

Jarvis joined Nike as director of diversity, sourcing programs in 2018 and was promoted several times before becoming chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer this year.
Nike Inc. reported sales that outpaced Wall Street’s expectations while profit fell just short of estimates. (Shutterstock)
By

Nike Inc. reported sales that outpaced Wall Street’s expectations while profit fell just short of estimates as the company works to sell off its high stockpiles of merchandise.

Global revenue rose 5 percent to $12.8 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, above Wall Street’s expectation of $12.6 billion. Gross margin — a key gauge of profitability — was also higher than expected, while earnings per share fell a cent short of Wall Street’s average estimate.

Chief executive officer John Donahoe and Nike’s management have been working through excess merchandise with discounts, which has weighed on margins. Inventories rose slightly in the quarter compared with the prior year period. The company attributed a gross margin decline from a year earlier in part to “higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs” along with higher discounts.

Even so, investors may be heartened by Nike’s performance in the Greater China region, a crucial growth market where the company appears to be regaining lost ground. Revenue in the country was $1.8 billion for the quarter, topping analysts’ projections.

The shares slipped 3.7 percent at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday in late New York trading. The stock has fallen 3.1 percent this year through Thursday’s close.

By Kim Bhasin

Learn more:

Nike Expected to Forecast Profit Below Wall Street Estimates

Nike is expected to forecast full-year profit below Wall Street estimates, as demand for the sportswear giant’s products from wholesalers such as Foot Locker and Hibbett wanes in the United States due to still-high inflation.

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

