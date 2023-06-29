Nike Shows Sales Strength; Profit Falls Just Short of Estimates

The Business of Fashion
The fast fashion retailer denied a new report that it registered for an initial public offering in New York.
The sportswear giant is quietly returning to third-party stores six years after it first announced a pivot toward direct channels. But this isn’t a reversal of priorities as much as it is an evolution of Nike’s distribution strategy, analysts say.
Results from two of fashion’s biggest companies will offer clues about China’s recovery, sweeping changes in the fast fashion landscape and more. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
Designers say fashion’s obsession with technical outerwear like hiking boots and cargo vests may have peaked. Noah’s Brendon Babenzien is the latest to abandon the trend in an upcoming collaboration with Puma.