default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Nike to Become Germany Supplier in 2027 After Seven Decades With Adidas

Nike football | Source: Shutterstock
The DFB said on Thursday Nike would supply all national teams from 2027 to 2034, having made the best financial offer. (Shutterstock)
By

The German Football Association announced that American sportswear giant Nike would become their official supplier from 2027 onwards, ending a decades-long partnership with German firm Adidas.

The DFB said on Thursday Nike would supply all national teams from 2027 to 2034, having made the best financial offer.

“The coming partnership allows the DFB for the next decade to work on central tasks with a view to developing football in Germany,” DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.

Germany used Adidas products en route to all four World Cup titles from 1954 to 2014. In 2019, the company signed a four-year contract extension of their deal ending in 2022.

“Until December 2026 we will work with all our might for common success with our longtime and current partner Adidas, whom German football has a lot to thank for after more than seven decades,” Neuendorf said.

Adidas said it was informed on Thursday of the DFB decision.

“We have a current contract with the German Football Association DFB until the end of 2026,” Adidas said in a statement.

“We were informed by the DFB today that the federation will have a new supplier from 2027 onwards.”

Germany, whose football association is the world’s biggest with more than seven million registered members, will host Euro 2024 from June 14 to July 14.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann and Helen Reid; editing by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon

Learn more:

Adidas and Puma Eye Chances in Football’s Fashion Moment

Sportswear giants continue their flirtation with football as they expand their reach beyond the sport’s traditional fan base, Reuters reports.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Temu’s Ad Blitz Is Working

Spending data shows millions of consumers are shopping on the Chinese app after seeing its ubiquitous marketing. Worryingly for competitors, customers appear to like what they’re seeing.

Does Under Armour Need Kevin Plank?

When the American sportswear retailer announced the return of its controversial founder as CEO Wednesday, investors were perplexed. BoF unpacks why Plank may be back — and the challenges that lie ahead in his bid to transform its fortunes.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024