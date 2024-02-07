Pandora Sees ‘Healthy’ Sales So Far This Year

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The peer-to-peer rental service sidesteps some problems that have plagued Rent the Runway. But it’s not without its own complications (just ask Pickle power users’ dry cleaners).
A jury agreed that the reseller had misled consumers by promoting the luxury brand’s goods in its marketing materials and claiming that the pre-owned pieces are authentic.
The American designer is tasked with reinvigorating the company’s entire portfolio, working directly alongside its new CEO, Richard Dickson, BoF has learned. He’ll also play a more hands-on role at Old Navy as chief creative officer.
The ‘materials science’ start-up, whose investors include funds backed by Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, has struggled to sustain the momentum generated by its brightly coloured sweatsuits during the pandemic.