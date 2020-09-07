default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Primark Profit Could Top Forecast After Robust Post-Lockdown Trading

In July Associated British Foods forecast full year adjusted operating profit for Primark in a range of $396-$462 million.
Primark store | Source: Shutterstock
By

LONDON, United Kingdom — Associated British Foods on Monday forecast full-year profit for its Primark fashion chain "at least at the top end" of previous guidance after post-coronavirus lockdown trading exceeded its expectations.

Core earnings for the group as a whole for the year to September 12 were, however, forecast to be "significantly below" 2018-19. The hit to Primark's profit when its stores across Europe were closed is seen outweighing a "very strong" increase in profits for its sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

Shares in AB Foods, majority owned by the family of Chief Executive George Weston, were up 3.2 percent at 08.43 GMT.

In July the group forecast full year adjusted operating profit for Primark in a range of £300-350 million ($396-$462 million), down from £913 million pounds the previous year.

Following the lockdowns, all Primark stores reopened during May, June and July, and trading during the fourth quarter has been strong, the group said.

AB Foods finance chief John Bason highlighted the latest four-week UK market data for sales in all channels, including online, which Primark does not have. The data showed Primark achieved its highest ever value and volume shares for this time of year.

"If there were any fears about Primark coming back having been closed for three months, my goodness this (update) scotches it," he told Reuters.

Primark expects UK sales since reopening to be 12 percent lower on a like-for-like basis, with Europe and the United States down 17 percent and 9 percent respectively on the same basis.

It also forecast a "significant reduction" in a £284 million exceptional charge flagged in April against surplus inventory.

AB Foods said fourth quarter trading in its food businesses also exceeded expectations.

Its grocery division, whose brands include Kingsmill bread, Twinings tea, Ovaltine and Jordans cereal, benefited from increased sales in its key markets of the United States, Europe and Australia.

The ingredients division benefited from increased demand for yeast and bakery ingredients, particularly across the Americas and China.

By James Davey; editors: Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Nike’s Latest Sports Headache, Explained

FC Barcelona may take its on-field kit and fan merchandise in-house after falling out with Nike. Football industry executives and rival sportswear brands will be watching its next moves closely.

Mmgnet Group’s Plans to Connect and Empower the Fashion Industry

Informa Markets Fashion has transitioned to Mmgnet Group and launched Mmgnet, its new parent brand, as the company innovates and expands its business model. Building on its heritage as a fashion industry connector, Mmgnet is an insights and inspiration resource for executives and stakeholders. BoF learns more from president Kelly Helfman and vice president of marketing, Teodora Nicolae.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024