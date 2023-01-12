default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Rent the Runway Will Sell Secondhand Items on Amazon

Campaign imagery. Rent the Runway.
Campaign imagery. Rent the Runway.
By

The online rental platform is launching an Amazon Fashion storefront, it announced Thursday.

On its own website, Rent the Runway already offers discounted pre-worn pieces at the end of their rental cycle from its hundreds of brand partners, including Jason Wu, Sandro and Madewell. The Amazon selection includes styles from about 35 brands. Rent the Runway expects the partnership to serve as both a form of marketing as well as a boost in revenue.

“Collaborating with Amazon Fashion brings Rent the Runway incredible brand awareness,” Jenn Hyman, Rent the Runway co-founder and CEO said in a statement. “We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business.”

Rent the Runway made a push into resale in 2021, when the company made it possible for non-rental members to purchase items on the “clearance” items on its website.

While consumers have been quick to embrace secondhand fashion, rental is a tougher sell. Rent the Runway had 134,240 active subscribers in the third quarter 2022. That’s compared to 950,000 active buyers on The RealReal in the year ending Sept. 30.

Rent the Runway has narrowed its losses in recent quarters. It expects to break even on adjusted EBTIDA, or earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation, in the “near term,” Hyman said in a recent earnings call.

Learn more:

How to Make Rental Work

After years of trial and error, rental platforms have found new ways to improve margins and acquire customers, such as focussing on niche categories. Profitability remains elusive, however.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

How Emerging Consumer Sentiment Should Inform Your Returns Process

E-commerce returns company Happy Returns, a PayPal company, and research firm TRC surveyed over 2,000 US consumers on their evolving shopping habits and attitudes towards online returns to enable merchants to optimise strategies. Discover key insights from the downloadable report here alongside BoF analysis.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
State of Fashion 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
State of Fashion 2023