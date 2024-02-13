default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Shopify Fends Off Temu and Shein as Sales Narrowly Beat Estimates

Shopify Inc. stocks tumbled after giving a sales outlook for the start of the year that fell short of analysts’ estimates, a sign that it face an uneven recovery from last year’s rout.
Revenue for the fourth quarter rose 24 percent to $2.1 billion, beating the $2.08 billion average analyst estimate. (Shutterstock)
By

Shopify Inc. reported sales and profit for the fourth quarter that narrowly beat analysts’ estimates, suggesting the Canadian e-commerce giant fended off competition from Asian shopping platforms like Temu, Shein and TikTok.

Revenue for the period rose 24 percent to $2.1 billion, beating the $2.08 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding one-time items, was 34 cents a share, above the 30-cent expectation.

The results didn’t impress Wall Street, after the shares more than doubled last year. Shopify fell about 4 percent in US premarket trading.

The Ottawa-based company raised software prices for online merchants earlier this month, a move that’s expected to generate more than $100 million in additional revenue this year without driving away many customers. Shopify is in its first year of a deal with Amazon to let merchants use its “Buy With Prime” delivery service. Shopify sold its own logistics business to freight-forwarding startup Flexport last year.

Gross merchandise volume, the overall value of merchant sales across Shopify’s systems, increased 23 percent to $75.1 billion, above Wall Street projections of $71.6 billion.

By Spencer Soper

Learn more:

Amazon, Shopify Strike Deal to Open Amazon Logistics to Sellers

The two companies, which both sell e-commerce software and services to brands and merchants, say Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” will soon be among the tools available to Shopify’s merchants in the US.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

What Chanel’s Resale Win Means for the Market

This week, the French luxury giant scored a $4 million win in its closely watched lawsuit against US reseller What Goes Around Comes Around. The verdict ratchets up legal risk for resellers, making secondhand luxury ‘a more dangerous business.’

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds