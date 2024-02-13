Shopify Fends Off Temu and Shein as Sales Narrowly Beat Estimates

Shopify Inc. reported sales and profit for the fourth quarter that narrowly beat analysts’ estimates, suggesting the Canadian e-commerce giant fended off competition from Asian shopping platforms like Temu, Shein and TikTok.

Revenue for the period rose 24 percent to $2.1 billion, beating the $2.08 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding one-time items, was 34 cents a share, above the 30-cent expectation.

The results didn’t impress Wall Street, after the shares more than doubled last year. Shopify fell about 4 percent in US premarket trading.

The Ottawa-based company raised software prices for online merchants earlier this month, a move that’s expected to generate more than $100 million in additional revenue this year without driving away many customers. Shopify is in its first year of a deal with Amazon to let merchants use its “Buy With Prime” delivery service. Shopify sold its own logistics business to freight-forwarding startup Flexport last year.

Gross merchandise volume, the overall value of merchant sales across Shopify’s systems, increased 23 percent to $75.1 billion, above Wall Street projections of $71.6 billion.

By Spencer Soper

