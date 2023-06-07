Stitch Fix to Explore Exiting UK Market in 2024

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The brand’s quirky running sneakers are no longer a novelty as rivals like Nike, Adidas and On launch similar styles. Yet sales continue to soar as consumers embrace its winning formula of comfort, versatility and unconventional looks.
As digital advertising costs climb, fashion brands are embracing events like in-store happy hours, trunk shows and parties in various formats to generate brand awareness and drive sales.
The activewear brand’s revenue rose 24 percent year-over-year to $2 billion, reflecting growth driven by China, a successful loyalty programme and new categories
In a post-Covid retail landscape where consumers are seduced by the convenience of e-commerce, brands are introducing technology in store in an attempt to replicate that ease.