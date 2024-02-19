default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

US Investor in Talks With Superdry Co-Founder About a Bid for the Chain

Struggling British fashion brand Superdry said on Monday it has secured additional funding of up to £25 million.
Struggling British fashion brand Superdry has battled weak demand for its jackets and clothing, as well as a cash crunch. (Shutterstock)
By

US asset manager Davidson Kempner, owner of Britain’s Oak Furnitureland, is in discussions with British fashion retailer Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton about backing an offer for the clothing company, Sky News reported on Monday, without citing a source.

The talks are at a preliminary stage and there is no guarantee that Davidson Kempner will ultimately sign an agreement with Dunkerton, the report added.

Superdry and Davidson Kempner declined to comment.

Dunkerton, who is the company’s CEO and top shareholder, was also in talks with RCapital and Gordon Brothers over a bid to take the troubled retailer private, Sky News reported earlier this month.

Superdry has battled weak demand for its jackets and clothing, as well as a cash crunch. It said in January that it does not expect market conditions to improve in the near term after group sales fell 13.7 percent in a tough Christmas quarter.

Superdry’s stock dropped 73 percent in 2023.

By Disha Mishra and Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Aurora Ellis

Learn more:

Superdry Founder Dunkerton Explores Taking Retailer Private

Superdry has consented to Dunkerton’s request to begin exploring an offer and he is in talks with potential finance providers.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

A Letter to Farfetch’s New Owner

The company is still well positioned to be the market leader in global luxury e-commerce, but new owner Coupang has its work cut out for it, writes Imran Amed.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024