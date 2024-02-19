US Investor in Talks With Superdry Co-Founder About a Bid for the Chain

The Business of Fashion
The company is still well positioned to be the market leader in global luxury e-commerce, but new owner Coupang has its work cut out for it, writes Imran Amed.
Once considered the crown jewel of Britain’s retail sector, Oxford Street suffered a collapse in visitors during the pandemic and struggled to recover. New businesses are hoping to change that.
Founder José Neves and eight other c-suite executives are departing the luxury marketplace, which faces an uncertain future under its new owner.
Uncertainty over how BNPL companies can make money in the long run, high interest rates and concerns over luring shoppers into unwise debt levels are factors this sector has to grapple with.