default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

UK Fashion Retailer Superdry Secures Fresh Funding

Struggling British fashion brand Superdry said on Monday it has secured additional funding of up to £25 million.
Struggling British fashion brand, Superdry secured additional funding of up to £25 million. (Shutterstock)
By

Struggling British fashion brand Superdry said on Monday it has secured additional funding of up to £25 million ($32 million) from restructuring specialist Hilco Capital but faces paying interest of just under 16 percent.

The group, whose shares have slumped 44 percent this year, raised £11 million in a share placing in May.

Superdry said the facility with Hilco is for a 12-month term with the option to extend and is at an interest rate of 10.5 percent plus the Bank of England base rate on the drawn element.

Last week the BoE raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25 percent.

The retailer said the Hilco funding will help drive its turnaround and cost-cutting plans.

The agreement is in addition to its existing £80 million asset-backed lending facility with Bantry Bay Capital Ltd.

Shares in Superdry were down 3.9 percent in early afternoon trading.

Learn more:

Britain’s Superdry Considering 20% Equity Raise

Struggling British fashion brand Superdry said on Friday a potential equity raise of up to 20 percent backed by founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton was among funding options being considered.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

The Hunt for Aspirational Shoppers Continues

This week, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors owner Capri report financial results, and likely clues to how well-off, but not that well-off, consumers are spending their money. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.

Unpacking Adidas’ Surprise Yeezy Coup

After severing ties with Ye, Adidas was left to deal with $1.3 billion worth of unsold merchandise, which it considered destroying but decided to sell instead, beginning with a first drop in May. That turned out to be the right decision.

Seizing Fashion’s World Cup Opportunity

As FIFA’s Women’s World Cup tournament continues, the chance for brands to get in front of its growing audience is exponential. That, and what else to watch for in The Week Ahead.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings