Supreme Revenue Declined in Financial Year Ended March 2023

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The online marketplace favoured by models and influencers has been a brick-and-mortar retail holdout, but its newest storefront could change that.
Retailers have long regarded the e-commerce behemoth as an existential threat, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the benefits of selling on the platform — especially when a sales boost is badly needed.
The company, which has come under fire for allegedly ripping off emerging designers’ work, has partnered with thousands of creatives through its SheinX programme. BoF spoke with participants about what it’s really like to work with the fast-fashion giant.
The brand’s quirky running sneakers are no longer a novelty as rivals like Nike, Adidas and On launch similar styles. Yet sales continue to soar as consumers embrace its winning formula of comfort, versatility and unconventional looks.