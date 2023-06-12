default-output-block.skip-main
Supreme Revenue Declined in Financial Year Ended March 2023

Supreme fell short of the $600 million revenue target set by parent company VF. Corp.
New-York based streetwear giant Supreme generated revenues of $523.1 million for the year ended March 2023, down from $561.5 million in the same period the year before, according to parent company VF. Corp’s annual report.

Net income also decreased to $64.8 million, down from $82.4 million the year before.

Previously, the company had projected Supreme to generate revenues of $600 million last year.

The Denver-based fashion group acquired Supreme in 2020 for $2.1 billion, hoping to cash in on the brand’s global appeal among young streetwear and luxury consumers. It then tapped Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory as its creative director in February last year.

But streetwear’s significance has faded as fashion’s trend cycle moved on, while a host of smaller brands — like Aimé Leon Dore, London-based Corteiz and Ghana’s Free The Youth — connected to youth culture are diverting the attention of Gen-Z hypebeasts and taking market share from the brand. Last year, Supreme lost its crown as the most traded brand on resale platform StockX for the first time ever, replaced by Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God.

Is Streetwear Still Cool?

Luxury brands may have pivoted away from sneakers, puffer jackets and hoodies, but new labels like Corteiz and Free The Youth are making a case for street culture’s enduring relevance in fashion.

