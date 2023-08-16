Uniqlo Taps Clare Waight Keller for Fall Capsule

Former Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller has designed a collection for Uniqlo, dubbed Uniqlo: C, which will be available to purchase in mid-September.

The pieces, which include pleated skirts, structural jackets and oversized sweaters, are in the designer’s signature neutral palette and flowing silhouettes.

“The collection is about bringing casual chic to an everyday, essential wardrobe,” Waight Keller said in an interview published on Uniqlo’s website. “For me, that captures a modern, effortless sense of style — something I’ve done for years and wanted to bring into this collection.”

The designer left Givenchy in 2020 after three years at the label’s creative helm. During her tenure there, she designed Meghan Markle’s wedding gown and was named designer of the year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018. Prior to that, Waight Keller served as creative director at Chloé.

Uniqlo has released a number of collaborations with top designers in recent years, including multiple collections with Marni and J+, a sub-label with German designer Jil Sander. In 2016, the Fast Retailing-owned chain tapped French designer Christophe Lemaire to be an artistic director and lead its product development process.

