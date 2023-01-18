US Holiday Sales Miss Estimates as Inflation Weighs on Demand

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Occasionwear’s late-pandemic comeback may have felt like a reactionary fluke, but retailers and designers are betting it’s more than a trend.
Young consumers are pushing brands to reconsider their approach to gendered collections.
The World Economic Forum in Davos, a retail convention in New York and menswear shows in Paris will command the industry’s attention. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
Male shoppers aren’t ready to give up on sneakers just yet, but dressier shoes are gaining favour, according to a BoF Insights survey.