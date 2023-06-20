Vans Owner VF Corp. Appoints Bracken Darrell as CEO

Denver-based fashion group VF Corp. has hired Bracken Darrell as chief executive, ending a seven-month search for a successor to former chief executive Steve Rendle, who unexpectedly retired in December last year.

Darrell, whose role begins July 17, will join VF Corp. from electronics manufacturer Logitech, where he has served as president and chief executive since 2013.

Benno Dorer, who was appointed interim chief executive following Rendle’s departure, will remain at VF Corp. as a member of the executive board.

VF Corp will look to Darell to engineer a turnaround for many of the group’s key brands. In the quarter ending May 2023, Vans and Timberland saw a sales decline amid a “challenging consumer environment,” according to the company’s earnings report.

Meanwhile, VF Corp.-owned streetwear juggernaut Supreme saw sales fall last year to $523.1 million for the year ended March 2023, down from $561.5 million in the same period the year before.

Learn more:

VF Corp Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates on North Face Demand

VF Corp beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by higher prices and resilient demand for the apparel maker’s North Face brand, especially in Europe and Asia.