Vestiaire Collective Launches Crowdfunding, Eyes IPO in 2025

Lower consumer prices and pending interest rate cuts won’t completely solve fashion’s economic woes, but a rosier outlook this year gives brands a chance to drive profitable growth as consumer spending rebounds.
Mike Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith are being investigated by federal agencies following allegations that they sexually exploited and abused young men at parties they hosted in the US and worldwide.
The majority of mass-market fashion is sourced from China, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia and shipped abroad. (Zara-owner Inditex SA manufactures about 60 percent of its products close to its headquarters in Arteixo, in northern Spain, and flies in garments made elsewhere.)
The chains are exceeding sales expectations in a choppy market by giving young shoppers the products they want, in just the right amount.