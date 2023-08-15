default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Canada’s Corporate Watchdog Probes Ralph Lauren on Alleged Use of Forced Labour in China

Ralph Lauren Store front with logos on canopy covers over the display windows.
Canadian ethics watchdog investigates Ralph Lauren for alleged use of forced labour in China. (Shutterstock)
By

Canada’s corporate ethics watchdog said on Tuesday it was investigating Ralph Lauren’s Canada unit to probe allegations the apparel retailer’s supply chain and operations in China used or benefited from the use of Uyghur forced labour.

The Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) said it had published an initial assessment report after complaints filed by a coalition of 28 civil society organisations in June 2022 against the Polo shirts maker.

CORE said the report published detailed allegations the company had supply relationships with Chinese companies that use or benefit from the use of Uyghur forced labour.

The watchdog said it was also looking into similar allegations for Canada-based mining and property investment firm GobiMin.

Ralph Lauren and GobiMin did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

A similar investigation was launched by CORE into Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold in July over allegations they have or had supply chains or operations in China identified as using or benefiting from the use of Uyghur forced labour.

In the last couple of years, several large US and Canadian multinational companies have been accused of using Uyghur forced labour either directly or in their supply chains.

CORE monitors and investigates human rights abuses mainly by Canadian garment, mining and oil and gas companies operating abroad.

By Granth Vanaik; Editor Krishna Chandra Eluri

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

