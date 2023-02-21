Zalando to Cut Hundreds of Jobs

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.
Although Uniqlo is a fixture in shopping streets of New York, parent Fast Retailing Co. is giving its flagship clothing brand a hefty marketing budget to reach Iowa and Texas.
Sales growth may be slowing for American luxury groups Capri, Tapestry and Ralph Lauren, but some have demonstrated that a healthy bottom line makes up for stagnating revenue.
After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.